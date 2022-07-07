JPD Investigating Generator Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 7 am on Wednesday, June 22nd and 7 am on Friday, June 24th unknown persons removed a gas-powered generator from a business in the 2000 block of West Morton. The Predator brand generator is black and red in color and was on wheels.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”



Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.