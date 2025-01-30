JPD Investigating Gun Incident at West Morgan Depot

Jacksonville Police are an investigating an incident in which someone is alleged to have brandished a weapon in a Downtown Bar Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the West Morgan Depot in the 200 block of West Morgan Street in Jacksonville shortly before 10PM. A female caller advised someone known to them had pulled a gun after getting into an altercation inside the bar.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at the time of this report.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 217-479-4630.