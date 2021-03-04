JPD Investigating Hit and Run

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent Hit & Run Accident.

At approximately 12:30 am on Sunday, February 21st Jacksonville Police responded to a call in the 600 block of South East Street. The caller reported a vehicle had been traveling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a sign then part of a residence.

The vehicle fled the scene by illegally turning eastbound on Franklin Street. Witnesses believed the vehicle to be a dark-colored Dodge Neon, and that the front of the vehicle will have damage.

Jacksonville Police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward.