JPD Investigating Hit and Run

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit and run incident involving a parked car and a building from Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2 PM, police were summoned to 325 West State Street after a caller reported that a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old female traveling westbound in front of the apartment building collided with a vehicle that was parked and unoccupied. The vehicle then left the roadway and collided with the building, causing minor damage before fleeing the scene prior to Jacksonville Police arriving. If you have any information, please call 217-479-4630.