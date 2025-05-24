JPD Investigating Hit & Run, Retail Theft Incidents from Friday

The public is asked for tips on a pair of crimes that occurred Friday in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Police are seeking information on a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that occurred early this morning.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of South Church Street at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday. According to a police report, a car was traveling southbound on South Church when it struck a utility pole.

The vehicle was disabled in the crash, and the driver of the vehicle then fled from the scene. According to the report, officers said it appeared the driver had sustained injuries in the crash. The car had to be towed from the scene, and the driver remains unidentified as of press time.

Police are also seeking information on a retail theft from Friday. Officers were called to the Hy-Vee grocery store located at 1255 West Morton Avenue at approximately 3:30 Friday afternoon. According to the report, a male subject removed merchandise from the store without attempting to pay for it. No description of the suspect was provided in police reports as of press time.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department by calling 217-479-4630 or leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.