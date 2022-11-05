JPD Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of South Webster and West College Avenue at approximately 3:30 pm after a caller told dispatchers she was stopped at the intersection and then hit from behind by another vehicle.

The complainant told officers at the scene that the vehicle was a white SUV that struck her vehicle from the rear and then continued south onto Woodland Place.

No injuries were reported and her vehicle did not need to be towed from the scene. A police report indicated that after checking several locations with surveillance video near the scene of the accident, the vehicle was unable to be determined.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 217-243-7300.