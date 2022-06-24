JPD Investigating Hit and Run Incident

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent hit and run accident.

At 2:20 pm on Saturday, June 18th, a vehicle that was stopped facing eastbound at the intersection of North Clay and East Douglas streets was struck by a vehicle turning onto East Douglas. The vehicle that left the scene was described as a red Ford pickup truck.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”