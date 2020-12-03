JPD Investigating Hit and Run

Jacksonville Police Department are investigating a recent Hit & Run Accident.

Sometime between 9:45pm on Tuesday, November 24 and 8:30 am on Wednesday, November 25; an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of South Diamond and fled the scene. The parked vehicle had damage to the Driver side door and mirror.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the JPD asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

All tips are anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.