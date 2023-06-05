JPD Investigating Hit & Run After A Home Is Struck

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit and run from yesterday morning.

A caller advised police at 3:12AM yesterday that they were awoken by a loud noise about an hour prior to the call after believing a vehicle drove into the side of their home in the first block of Westfair Drive.

Upon arrival, police reports say that an unidentified vehicle driving westbound left the roadway for an unknown reason and crossed the front yard of the residence and struck the east exterior wall of the home before leaving the scene.

The residence did not appear to suffer any structural damage. The incident remains under further investigation.

If you have any further information, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.