JPD Investigating Hit & Run Incident

Jacksonville Police are investigating a recent hit-and-run incident.

According to a police report this morning, a complainant told police that their vehicle was parked facing southbound in the 100 block of Birchfield Lane in the Prairie Knolls subdivision at approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

When the owner of the vehicle returned at approximately 9:15 last night, he discovered someone had backed into the rear passenger side of the bed. The vehicle sustained over $500 in damage according to police.

Officers attempted to locate the vehicle but were unable to do so, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.