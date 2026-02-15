JPD investigating possible homicide

The Jacksonville Police are reporting that someone has died from gunshot wounds.

According to a press release, yesterday at approximately 5:42 p.m. the Jacksonville Police Department

responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of West Chambers Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a subject with a gunshot wound who was then transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. The subject was later pronounced deceased. The report does not indicate if the gunshot was self-inflicted or was perpetrated by another party at this time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family members from the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. Police say the incident is believed to be isolated and there is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or Crime

Stoppers 217-243-7300.