By Benjamin Cox on July 17, 2024 at 12:07pm

Jacksonville Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Birchfield Lane just after 9PM on Tuesday.

A male subject reported being struck by a vehicle on the street. No information about injuries or an ambulance response was documented in the police report. The case remains under investigation.

If you have further information, please contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630.