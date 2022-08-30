JPD Investigating Monday Evening Vehicle Theft

Jacksonville Police are seeking information from the public after a vehicle was stolen from a residence last night.

Police received a call of a vehicle theft in progress in the 700 block of East Beecher Avenue at twenty minutes after eight last night. The caller reported to dispatch that their red Nissan Altima sedan had just left the driveway with an unknown person in it.

The investigation is ongoing and Jacksonville Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or to leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300, by texting to the word CRIMES, or online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.

Tips can also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app.