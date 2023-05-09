JPD Investigating Monday Night Shots Fired Incident

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 9, 2023 at 9:16am

Jacksonville Police are investigating a call of shots fired on Monday night.

According to a police report, at approximately 10:45 last night, officers were called to the 600 block of North Clay Avenue after a complainant reported shots had been fired in the area.

No injuries were reported and police say the incident is pending further investigation. No other information was included in the report as of press time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.