JPD Investigating Monday Vehicle Theft

Jacksonville Police are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle was broken into and stolen this week.

According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, at approximately 12:30 Monday morning, a white Kia Sorento SUV was entered into and removed from the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

Video surveillance captured at the scene two subjects who were both tall and wearing hoods could be seen breaking the rear driver’s side window to make entry to the vehicle. Police say the SUV was last seen turning northbound onto North Clay Avenue.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers reminds the public that if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.