JPD Investigating Multiple Car Burlgaries

Jacksonville Police are investigating numerous vehicle burglaries reported yesterday throughout the city.

The first report came in at 6:24AM yesterday from the 900 block of West Chambers Street. The complainant advised between 7:45PM Wednesday and 6:24AM yesterday that an unknown individual or individuals entered their unlocked vehicle and took a laptop and a black change purse.

The second report came in at 7:12AM from the 900 block of West College Avenue. The caller reported that between 9PM Wednesday and 7AM yesterday unknown individuals entered their truck and removed a phone charger.

A third report was received from the 200 block of Prospect Street at 7:39AM yesterday. The caller reported unknown suspects entered one of their vehicles and rummaged through it and then entered a second vehicle and took a Toyota key fob.

A fourth report was report was received at 8:16AM from the 500 block of Rosedale Boulevard. The complainant reported property being removed their vehicle between the hours of 8PM Wednesday and 7AM yesterday.

A fifth report was received from the 1000 block of West College Avenue at 9AM yesterday. The complainant said someone had entered their vehicle overnight between the hours of 1:30AM and 7AM.

Officers spoke to a vehicle owner in the 1200 block of Parnassus Place at 9:56AM yesterday about unknown subjects entering their vehicle over night. The complainant said nothing was taken but were simply making officers aware of the incident.

Officers were then called to a residence in the 1100 block of West State Street at 10:29AM yesterday. Upon arrival, a complainant reported that someone had entered their vehicle and taken an undetermined amount of personal property.

The final call asked officers to return to the 500 block of Rosedale Boulevard to a separate residence at 5:50PM. Upon arrival, officers investigated a break in to a garage where the complainant reported that several items were removed from their vehicle.

Police wish to remind residents to keep valuables out of sight in a vehicle or take belongings inside or with them, especially at night. Police also wish to remind residents to lock their vehicles regardless of the time of day.

If you have any information about these incidents, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via text message at 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.” If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.