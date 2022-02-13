JPD Investigating Overnight Shots Fired Incident

Jacksonville Police are investigating an overnight shots fired incident.

Police were called to the 600 block of North Prairie Street after a caller advised they had heard two gunshots to the north of their residence at 2:07AM this morning.

After a brief investigation, police determined that unknown suspects fired multiple rounds into an occupied residence. No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police say they have no persons of interest at this time in this case.

If you have any further information, please call the Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630. Callers may also leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted via text message at 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “PAYOUT.”