By Benjamin Cox on November 26, 2020 at 6:29am

At 12:29 this morning, the Jacksonville Police Department received a report of shots fired in the 700 block of West Beecher.

Upon arrival, officers determined an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire. None of the occupants of the residence were injured.

Anyone with information, regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (217) 479-4630 or Crimestoppers at (217) 243-7300.