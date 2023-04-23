JPD Investigating Overnight Vehicle Theft, Break-In Incidents

Jacksonville Police are investigating an overnight vehicle theft and break-in on the city’s southeast side.

Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Michigan Avenue just after 6:00 Saturday morning on a report of a truck that was sitting in the middle of the road and not running.

According to the report, the truck belonged to a residence on the block and after further investigation, the owner said that sometime between 8:00 pm Friday and 6:05 Saturday morning, the vehicle had been removed from his driveway without permission.

The vehicle had undisclosed damage and was recovered from the roadway in front of the victim’s residence.

Two hours later police responded to a call in the 200 block of East Superior from a caller who told dispatchers that sometime between 11:00 pm Friday and 8:00 am Saturday, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and removed a black leather backpack from the front passenger seat.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on either of these incidents to call the police department at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.