JPD Investigating Overnight Vehicle Theft

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 6, 2023 at 9:08am

Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred overnight Monday.

According to police reports, sometime between the hours of 9:41 pm Monday and 6:45 am Tuesday, a vehicle was removed from the 1000 block of Beesley Avenue.

The vehicle was recovered later in the day, and no description was provided in the report.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300.