JPD Investigating Pair of Friday Burglaries

Jacksonville Police are investigating a burglary incident at a downtown business early Friday morning.

Officers were called to Mulligan’s restaurant located at 7 Central Park Plaza at approximately 4:45 am Friday for a report of a break in. According to a Jacksonville Police report, an unknown person forced entry into the building and removed approximately $10.00 worth of quarters. No other details were provided in the report.

Jacksonville Police are also investigating a recent vehicle burglary. Sometime between 4:30 pm Thursday and 12:30 pm Friday, someone entered a vehicle in the 600 block of East Beecher Avenue and removed an undisclosed number of items.

Jacksonville Police is asking anyone who may have information on either of these incidents to call the Investigations Division at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.

