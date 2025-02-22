JPD Investigating Possible Shooting Incident From Friday

Jacksonville Police are currently investigating a possible shots fired incident that occurred Friday afternoon.

A complainant to West Central Joint Dispatch reported that at approximately 4:30 pm Friday, multiple shots were fired from a silver sedan in the 600 block of North West Street.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, the sedan was driven by a black male weighing approximately 205 pounds and was last seen fleeing in the direction of the Circle K convenience store on North Main Street.

Jacksonville Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the investigations division by calling 217-479-4630, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted electronically online via morganscottcrimestoppers.com, or on the Morgan, Scott Cass, Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

