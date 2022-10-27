JPD Investigating Possible Shots Fired Incident

Jacksonville Police were called to the 700 block of East Chambers Street at approximately 9:45 last night after a caller told West Central Joint Dispatch they had heard shots fired in the area.

Officers responded to the area of East Chambers at Brooklyn Avenue, and according to the report, the case remains under investigation as of press time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, and Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.