JPD Investigating Rash of Break-Ins from Tuesday

Jacksonville Police are investigating a number of incidents of forced entry that occurred in a north-end neighborhood Tuesday.

Police were called to the 300 block of West Independence Avenue at 9:45 am Tuesday after a resident called to report a potential burglary after an unknown person forced entry into his home and rummaged through a purse.

Ten minutes later, police were called to the 600 block of East Independence by a caller stating he had just run three people out of his neighbor’s house. The caller told police the back door to the garage of the unoccupied house had been kicked in and he had photos of the subjects. According to the report, the subjects left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

Police were later called to the 200 block of East Dunlap Street at 5:45 last night after a complainant told dispatchers they had returned home and found their back door busted in. He said sometime between 7:45 am and 5:30 pm Tuesday, his residence was broken into and items were stolen.

Police are asking anyone who has information on either of these incidents to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300.