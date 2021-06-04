JPD Investigating Rash of Vehicle Thefts, Burglaries

Suspects believed to be connected to the theft of a 2018 Toyota Camry in the 300 block of Westwinds overnight Friday can be seen walking in the road prior to the theft. Photos used with permission from the owner of the vehicle.

A 2018 Toyota Camry was reported stolen this morning in the 300 block of Westwinds. The owner of the vehicle says it was stolen sometime between 11:00 last night and 5:00 this morning. The vehicle contained personal items including air pods and a white name brand coat among other items.

A neighbors security camera caught footage of two individuals walking up the driveway from the vehicle toward another. They stopped halfway then turned around before being able to be fully seen by the camera.

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 500 block of North Fayette Street sometime between the hours of 2 and 3 pm yesterday. According to police reports, a caller advised at 3:00 pm that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway. The vehicle is valued at approximately $4,500.

On Monday a 2014 Kia Optima was stolen from near a residence on Harmony Drive sometime between 12:45 am and 3:30 pm. The vehicle contained a black Coach purse and an undisclosed amount of cash and cards.

Lt. Doug Thompson with the Jacksonville Police Department confirmed there has been a rash of thefts and burglaries in Jacksonville as of late. He says he can confirm that all of the vehicles that have been stolen appear to be left unlocked with keys inside. He says there have been several reports of unlocked vehicles being burglarized in recent weeks as well.

Thompson says he would urge the community to take personal belongings out of their cars and lock them. He says the Jacksonville Police Department does not have any suspects at this time and all incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about a recent vehicle theft or burglary is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

You can also leave a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com, or by text message at 274637 with the first word of the tip being payout.