JPD Investigating Recent Bike Thefts

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 3:00 pm and 4:15 pm on June 15th unknown persons removed a white Haro Freestyle bicycle from a residence in the 700 block of Goltra ave. This was the second report of a stolen bicycle within the week.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 217-243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”