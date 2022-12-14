JPD Investigating Recent Burglary, Theft of Safe

Jacksonville Police are investigating a burglary that occurred yesterday.

According to a police report, sometime between 9:30 a.m.- 7:45 p.m. yesterday an unknown suspect entered a residence located in the 1300 block of South East Street and stole a safe.

The safe was reported as containing United States Currency and personal use cannabis.

Jacksonville Police say the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties at 217-243-7300.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott Cass Crime Stopper mobile app or website, or by texting the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637.

The first word of the text tip must be payout.