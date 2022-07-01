JPD Investigating Recent Forced Entry Burglary

Jacksonville Police are investigating a burglary that occurred overnight Wednesday.

According to police reports, sometime between the hours of 9:30 am Wednesday and 1:00 pm yesterday, someone forced entry to a garage in the 700 block of Sheridan Street and removed approximately $50.00 worth of tools without permission.

Police are asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300, or online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com