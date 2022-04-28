JPD Investigating Recent Skid Steer Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft.

Sometime between 8 pm on Sunday, April 10th, and 6:30 am on Monday, April 11th, unknown persons removed a 2004 Gehl model 6635 DXT Skid Steer. The Skid Steer is yellow with a black operator’s cage and has a shovel attached front of the machine.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident, or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted anonymously vias the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”