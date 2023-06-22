JPD Investigating Recent Tool Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of a recent burglary.

Sometime between 6:00 and 10:30 the night of Saturday, June 10th unknown person(s) entered a residence in the 100 block of Marnico Lane and removed tools.

Among the items taken were a cordless Dewalt hammer drill, cordless Dewalt Sawzall, and two 18-volt batteries.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, Cass County mobile app, or by texting to the word CRIMES (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.