JPD Investigating Recent Vehicle Break-ins

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigations of recent Vehicle break-ins.

During the overnight hours of this past Monday, vehicles along East Douglas Avenue and Spaulding Place were entered and items removed. Included among those items were cash, credit and debit cards, sunglasses, and medical cards.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or via the Crime Stoppers mobile app on your smart device.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”