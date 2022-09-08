JPD Investigating Recent Vehicle Theft from Courthouse Parking Lot

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent vehicle theft.

Sometime between August 24th and September 1st, unknown person(s) removed a vehicle from the parking lot of the Morgan County Courthouse. The vehicle taken was a blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

