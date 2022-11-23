JPD Investigating Recently Attempted Copper Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent criminal damage case.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, police responded to a business located in the 200 block of Capital Way. Upon arrival, they discovered the copper pipe & wiring to A/C units at the business had been cut.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.