JPD Investigating Report of Theft and Vehicle Damage

Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of a theft and damage to property from last night.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Clay Avenue at approximately 7:00 pm Friday after a complainant advised she had been in a disturbance earlier in the evening and later came out to find that her vehicle had been damaged.

According to the report, police say sometime between 7:00 and 7:06 pm, someone entered and then removed money from the vehicle and also cut two of the vehicle’s tires.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.