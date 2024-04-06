JPD Investigating Residential Break-In

Jacksonville Police are investigating a break-in that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of South Clay just after 3:00 pm Friday. It was reported to police that sometime between 1:00 and 1:23 pm, an unknown person entered the residence and removed an undisclosed amount of property.

The incident remains under investigation, and Jacksonville Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Jacksonville Police Department by calling 217-479-4630 or leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243 7300.