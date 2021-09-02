JPD Investigating Residential Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent residential burglary.

Sometime between 11:50 pm on Sunday, August 29th and 12:15 am on Monday, August 30th unknown person(s) damaged a door to make entry into a residence in the 200 block of Howe Street, and upon entry, several items were then removed.

Among those items were an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry. Also missing is a Samsung Galaxy view, a Dell laptop, a Playstation 3 with headset and controllers, a Canon Camera, and Garmin GPS.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.



If your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers mobile app or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.