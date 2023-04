Jacksonville Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Friday.

Police were called to the 500 block of Book Lane at approximately 10 pm after a resident reported that sometime Friday, someone stole more than $500 worth of jewelry from the residence.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.