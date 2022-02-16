JPD Investigating Residential Burglary From Monday

Jacksonville Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Monday around mid-day. Police were called to a residence in the 700 block of Serenity Lane around 12:17AM yesterday after a resident reported coming home to find their front door kicked in.

Upon investigation, police found that between 11AM and 3PM on Monday someone broke into the home and stole approximately $900 worth of various merchandise.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.