JPD Investigating Residential Burglary

Jacksonville Police are investigating a recent residential break-in.

Police responded to a call in the 800 block of Case Avenue at approximately 6:30 am Friday. A resident reported that sometime between approximately 8:00 pm on Wednesday and 6:30 am Friday, someone had forced entry into the residence and removed some of the complainant’s property.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.