JPD Investigating Residential Robbery

Jacksonville Police are investigating a robbery from a home early yesterday morning.

Police were summoned to the 1800 block of Cedar Street at approximately 4:45AM. The caller advised at the scene that 3 suspects entered his home through the carport and started taking belongings from the basement.

According to the police report, the homeowner got into a physical altercation with one of the suspects who is described as a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The homeowner said the suspect left with his gun while he exited the residence through the carport.

The caller said he was able to get a good look at one suspect but the other two fled the scene before he could get any identifiable features. Jacksonville Police are asking anyone with any further information to call the police department at 217-479-4630.