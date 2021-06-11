JPD Investigating Retail Theft

By Jeremy Coumbes on June 11, 2021 at 9:20am

Jacksonville Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred yesterday morning.

A complainant called into West Central Dispatch just before 9:00 yesterday morning from the Home Depot located at 1601 West Morton Avenue.

An employee notified police that a male subject cut a security cord and stole a lawnmower. The subject then left in a white work truck with a yellow light on top.

Jacksonville Police ask that anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.