JPD Investigating Saturday Night-Sunday Morning Shots Fired Reports

By Benjamin Cox on May 14, 2023 at 9:43am

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a two shots fired incidents on the city’s north and east side.

Jacksonville Police responded to a caller reporting gunshots in the 800 block of North Main Street just before 8:30PM on Saturday night. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

A second report of shots being fired came at 2:19AM Sunday from the 800 block of East College Avenue. No further details or information on this incident was available. No injuries were reported.

This is the city’s third report of shots being fired in the north end within a week. Jacksonville Police are still investigating a shots fired incident from approximately 10:45PM on Monday, May 8th from the 600 block of North Clay Avenue.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.