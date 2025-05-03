JPD Investigating Separate Thefts of Vehicle, Dog

Jacksonville Police are investigating a possible vehicle theft.

Just after 7:00 am Friday, a resident in the 100 block of Caldwell Street reported to West Central Joint Dispatchers that they had woken up and noticed their wife’s car was gone.

According to police reports, unknown suspect or suspects removed the complainant’s vehicle from their driveway sometime overnight. It was later recovered within the city of Jacksonville. Police say in the report that there are no suspects at this time.

Jacksonville Police are investigating a break-in and a stolen pet. Officers were called to the 200 block of West College Avenue at approximately 8:30 Friday night after a caller reported her residence had been broken into.

According to police reports, the victim said that a person known to her had forced entry into her home and took her dog. The break-in and dog theft occurred between 6:50 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department Investigations Unit at 217-479-4630. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.

