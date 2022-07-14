JPD Investigating Series of Residential Break-Ins

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of some recent break-ins.

Sometime between Friday, July 1st and this past Sunday, July 10th unknown persons entered and damaged four mobile homes in Northwood Mobile Home Park located on Sandusky road. According to police reports, the homes sustained extensive damage to both the interior and exterior and were also burglarized.

Crime Stoppers is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.