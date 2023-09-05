JPD Investigating Shots Fired, Armed Threat from Monday

Jacksonville Police responded to a pair of calls involving firearms yesterday that included a shots fired incident.

Police were contacted at approximately 4:00 pm by an individual in the 700 block of East Chambers Street who said they had been threatened by a subject with a firearm. The incident remains under investigation by police.

At approximately 8:45 last night, officers responded to the 600 block of North West Street for a report of shots being fired. According to the report, a vehicle was struck during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Police reports do not indicate the incidents were related in any way and are investigating them separately at this time. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department ar 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.