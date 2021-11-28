JPD Investigating Shots Fired Incident in Rolling Acres Trailer Court

Jacksonville Police are investigating a shots fired incident from late Saturday night.

Police received reports of shots being fired in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue in the Rolling Acres Trailer Court at 11:09PM Saturday.

The caller told police he had heard one shot fired from a street behind their residence along with a scream. He said he then could hear a vehicle speed away after the shot.

Upon arrival, police determined that the shot was fired on the southwest side of the trailer court by unknown individuals. No injuries were reported and no damages were located.

