JPD Investigating Shots Fired Incident Near East Morton Apartments

Jacksonville Police are investigating a shots fired incident near an apartment complex on East Morton Avenue.

Jacksonville Police received a call shortly before 5:30PM Thursday from the apartments located in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue. The caller reported hearing between 4-6 shots fired from what they believed to be a small handgun. The caller said they saw neither a suspect or a weapon. The caller reported that an eye witness walking in the area saw a white sedan take off on Morton Avenue shortly after the incident.

No further information is available. The incident is pending further investigation by police. If you have any information concerning the incident, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.