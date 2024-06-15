JPD Investigating Shots Fired Incident on Fayette Street Friday Evening

Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city yesterday evening.

Officers responded to the vicinity of Anna and South Fayette Streets at approximately 5:30 pm Friday after a caller to West Central Joint Dispatch said gunshots were being fired at them.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, the shots were fired in the 700 block of South Fayette involving multiple subjects and vehicles. No injuries were reported and as of the time of the report, there was no known property damage.

The incident remains under investigation, Jacksonville Police are asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact the investigations division of the Jacksonville Police Department by calling 217-479-4630 or leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300.