JPD Investigating Shots Fired Incident

Jacksonville Police are investigating two locations that were hit with gunfire overnight.

According to a press release, at approximately 11:18PM Friday police dispatch received a report of gunshots in the 600 block of Jordan Street and in the 300 block of North Prairie Street.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a residence had been struck by gunfire in the 300 block of North Prairie and that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire in the 600 block of Jordan Street. No injuries were reported at either location.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crimestoppers unit at 217-243-7300 to leave an anonymous tip.