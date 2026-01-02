JPD Investigating shots fired into home

By Benjamin Cox on January 1, 2026 at 9:46pm

Jacksonville Police detectives are searching for clues after evidence was found New Year’s Day of a home being struck by gunfire.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of West Chambers at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday after a resident informed police their home was struck by gunfire overnight. The resident said they found an empty shell casing.

If you have any information concerning this incident, contact Jacksonville Police investigations at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan, Scott & Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.